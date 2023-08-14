Farmers’ court order forces coal miner to stop Mpumalanga operations

Kangra Coal, founded by mining magnate Graham Beck, has to stop part of its R153.6m operation in Mpumalanga after local farmers argued operations polluted their water.
Kangra obtained a mining right for an underground coal mine near eMkhondo, formerly Piet Retief, in 2017. Kangra applied to the department of water & sanitation for a water-use licence to access a water tunnel three years later. The licences are required for activities that mighty affect a water resource.
The department granted the licence in 2021.
The Johannesburg high court interdicted Kangra from continuing its operations last week.
According to Kangra’s website, the mine is about 45km from eMkhondo and produces about 2-million tonnes of run of mine energy coal a year. Most of its coal, is exported for use by international power producers.
Nearby farmers, who form a trust called the Corneels Greyling Trust, opposed the granting of the licence, requesting the department to furnish them with reasons for granting the licence. The department did not respond for some time. In 2022, the farmers decided to file an appeal with the water tribunal.
The water tribunal is an independent adjudication body that hears appeals on water issues. Once someone lodges an appeal to the tribunal about a water licence, that licence and activities it allows — such as access to a water tunnel — are suspended until the tribunal decides.
Kangra wrote to the farmers saying their appeal to the tribunal was lodged out of time. As a result, the farmers’ appeal did not suspend the licence, Kangra argued.
Kangra began its mining operations in late 2022, as it did not recognise the farmers having lodged a proper appeal.
Nevertheless, in 2023, the tribunal began engaging with the farmers and Kangra.
In June this year, while the farmers were still dealing with an appeal in the water tribunal, they noticed mining activity continuing around their farms. They wrote to Kangra’s attorneys requesting they stop mining operations because the appeal against the licence was still with the tribunal.
Kangra did not reply.
In July the farmers went to the Johannesburg high court urgently to obtain a court interdict stopping Kangra until the tribunal makes a decision.
Acting judge Elmien du Plessis noted the matter was urgent because of the risk of harm. The farmers told Du Plessis that the mining operation risks “polluting the flow of water from 24 natural springs on which [the farmers] depend”. Kangra denied this. While both presented opposing experts’ views on the harm, Du Plessis ruled in the farmers’ favour because, if the farmers are correct, “the harm to the water cannot be undone”.
Kangra also argued that farmers have no standing because water is part of the public trust — it is not specific to the farmers. Kangra said the laws the farmers rely on are not designed to protect an individual or specific group of people.
Du Plessis, however, ruled the farmers had shown possible harm they would suffer directly and thus had standing.
Du Plessis then outlined how the farmers had made out a case for an interdict. Kangra tried to argue the farmers had lodged their appeal out of time. However, Du Plessis, ruled that the farmers had “lodged the appeal ... five months before it was required to be lodged. This is not out of time.” She also noted the tribunal is engaged with the farmers and Kangra, adjudicating the appeal.
In Du Plessis’ reading, the farmers acted “expeditiously”, meaning the licence is, in law, suspended. Kangra did not deny it is mining, thus Du Plessis ruled “it is mining unlawfully” and this is causing “actual harm”.
She interdicted Kangra from operations involving the licence until the tribunal decides. Kangra was ordered to pay costs.
Farmers’ court order forces coal miner to stop Mpumalanga operations
Graham Beck-founded company Kangra said to be polluting water
Kangra Coal, founded by mining magnate Graham Beck, has to stop part of its R153.6m operation in Mpumalanga after local farmers argued operations polluted their water.
Kangra obtained a mining right for an underground coal mine near eMkhondo, formerly Piet Retief, in 2017. Kangra applied to the department of water & sanitation for a water-use licence to access a water tunnel three years later. The licences are required for activities that mighty affect a water resource.
The department granted the licence in 2021.
The Johannesburg high court interdicted Kangra from continuing its operations last week.
According to Kangra’s website, the mine is about 45km from eMkhondo and produces about 2-million tonnes of run of mine energy coal a year. Most of its coal, is exported for use by international power producers.
Nearby farmers, who form a trust called the Corneels Greyling Trust, opposed the granting of the licence, requesting the department to furnish them with reasons for granting the licence. The department did not respond for some time. In 2022, the farmers decided to file an appeal with the water tribunal.
The water tribunal is an independent adjudication body that hears appeals on water issues. Once someone lodges an appeal to the tribunal about a water licence, that licence and activities it allows — such as access to a water tunnel — are suspended until the tribunal decides.
Kangra wrote to the farmers saying their appeal to the tribunal was lodged out of time. As a result, the farmers’ appeal did not suspend the licence, Kangra argued.
Kangra began its mining operations in late 2022, as it did not recognise the farmers having lodged a proper appeal.
Nevertheless, in 2023, the tribunal began engaging with the farmers and Kangra.
In June this year, while the farmers were still dealing with an appeal in the water tribunal, they noticed mining activity continuing around their farms. They wrote to Kangra’s attorneys requesting they stop mining operations because the appeal against the licence was still with the tribunal.
Kangra did not reply.
In July the farmers went to the Johannesburg high court urgently to obtain a court interdict stopping Kangra until the tribunal makes a decision.
Acting judge Elmien du Plessis noted the matter was urgent because of the risk of harm. The farmers told Du Plessis that the mining operation risks “polluting the flow of water from 24 natural springs on which [the farmers] depend”. Kangra denied this. While both presented opposing experts’ views on the harm, Du Plessis ruled in the farmers’ favour because, if the farmers are correct, “the harm to the water cannot be undone”.
Kangra also argued that farmers have no standing because water is part of the public trust — it is not specific to the farmers. Kangra said the laws the farmers rely on are not designed to protect an individual or specific group of people.
Du Plessis, however, ruled the farmers had shown possible harm they would suffer directly and thus had standing.
Du Plessis then outlined how the farmers had made out a case for an interdict. Kangra tried to argue the farmers had lodged their appeal out of time. However, Du Plessis, ruled that the farmers had “lodged the appeal ... five months before it was required to be lodged. This is not out of time.” She also noted the tribunal is engaged with the farmers and Kangra, adjudicating the appeal.
In Du Plessis’ reading, the farmers acted “expeditiously”, meaning the licence is, in law, suspended. Kangra did not deny it is mining, thus Du Plessis ruled “it is mining unlawfully” and this is causing “actual harm”.
She interdicted Kangra from operations involving the licence until the tribunal decides. Kangra was ordered to pay costs.
moosat@businesslive.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Reverse in global coal prices could see Exxaro earnings drop 37%
HILARY JOFFE: Frightening failure of Transnet is hitting the economy hard
TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Amplats’ new boss needs more than a platinum touch
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.