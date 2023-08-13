May was difficult, but Eskom’s diesel spending still on track
Budget for the month was R2.7bn, but total spending amounted to R3.1bn
13 August 2023 - 20:34
Eskom’s diesel spend to run the open-cycle gas turbines (OCGTs) during high load-shedding stages exceeded the budget for May but the power utility says it is still within its budget for the year.
Eskom has made provision to spend about R30bn on diesel to power OCGTs this financial year...
