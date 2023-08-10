Industrial activity bodes well for Q2 GDP growth
Supply side of economy seems to have stabilised, with mining and manufacturing likely to again be drivers of growth
10 August 2023 - 19:20
SA mining and manufacturing production surprised in June, increasing above market expectations, an indication that the two sectors will make a positive contribution to SA’s overall GDP growth in the second quarter.
Stats SA data released on Thursday shows mining production bounced back in June, increasing 1.1% from a year ago, rebounding from a downwardly revised 0.7% fall in the prior month, and better than market forecasts of a 0.2% drop...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.