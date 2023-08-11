Former president Jacob Zuma is a free man
In July, the Constitutional Court upheld an earlier ruling by the Supreme Court of Appeal that Zuma’s medical parole was unlawful
11 August 2023 - 07:17
UPDATED 11 August 2023 - 11:07
National commissioner for correctional services Makgothi Thobakgale says former president Jacob Zuma reported to the Estcourt Correctional Centre on Friday morning, was processed there and then released on “remission” shortly thereafter.
Thobakgale added that Zuma was “never a free man” when he was released on medical parole, arguing that he was on “community corrections”...
