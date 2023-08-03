Judgment in Maughan and Downer’s favour again in Zuma’s bid to prosecute
Karyn Maughan and Billy Downer argued their previous court victory stopping Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution of them must remain should he appeal
03 August 2023 - 11:11
Journalist Karyn Maughan and senior counsel Billy Downer were successful in the high court on Thursday against former president Jacob Zuma, after they argued their previous court victory stopping his private prosecution of them must remain, should Zuma appeal.
Zuma’s lawyers did not provide an undertaking to Maughan and Downer that should he lodge an appeal, he would not pursue private prosecution. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.