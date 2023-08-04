Maughan and Downer back in court to face Zuma’s private prosecution
Journalist and senior counsel must be in court despite two judgments in their favour
04 August 2023 - 11:02
UPDATED 04 August 2023 - 12:06
Despite obtaining an order this week allowing them to not face former president Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution, journalist Karyn Maughan and senior counsel Billy Downer find themselves back in the Pietermaritzburg high court to face Zuma’s private prosecution on Friday morning.
Maughan and Downer, who are accused by Zuma of disclosing his medical information, obtained a victory in June that declared Zuma’s private prosecution unlawful. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.