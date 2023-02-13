Business Day TV talks to independent analyst Kearabilwe Nonyana
The SA Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu), the country's largest local government trade union, welcomed DA councillor Randall Williams resigning as Tshwane’s executive mayor, saying he presided over the collapse of the metro’s finances.
“In his resignation letter, Williams attempts to paint a rosy picture of his tenure. He, however, neglects to mention the fact that under his watch, the city’s finances deteriorated to a state that has never been seen before,” said Samwu Tshwane regional chair Nkhetheni Muthavhi...
Williams presided over collapse of Tshwane’s finances, says Samwu
DA mayor says his exit is in best interests of multiparty coalition running municipality
