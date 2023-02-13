National

Williams presided over collapse of Tshwane’s finances, says Samwu

DA mayor says his exit is in best interests of multiparty coalition running municipality

BL Premium
13 February 2023 - 10:37 Luyolo Mkentane
UPDATED 13 February 2023 - 19:45

The SA Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu), the country's largest  local government trade union, welcomed DA councillor Randall Williams resigning as Tshwane’s executive mayor, saying he presided over the collapse of the metro’s finances. 

“In his resignation letter, Williams attempts to paint a rosy picture of his tenure. He, however, neglects to mention the fact that under his watch, the city’s finances deteriorated to a state that has never been seen before,” said Samwu Tshwane regional chair Nkhetheni Muthavhi...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.