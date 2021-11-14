Samwu welcomes allocation of R450bn to help municipalities deliver basic services
SA's largest union says several municipalities deduct money from employees but fail to pay into medical aids, pension funds and funeral policies
14 November 2021 - 16:18
The SA Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu), the country’s largest union in the local government sector, says it welcomes the Treasury’s decision to inject R450bn into struggling municipalities.
According to the department of co-operative governance & traditional affairs’ local government barometer, “64 municipalities are currently dysfunctional, 111 on the brink of dysfunctionality, while only 16 out of 257 are stable”, said Dumisane Magagula, the union’s general secretary...
