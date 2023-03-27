Regulators to review their policies in a bid to prevent future collapses, though they reckon the overall financial system remains sound
If citizens do not see democracy improving their lot — if no economic relief follows — the system will feel the strain
The Unit for Street Homelessness counted 4,177 homeless people in the City of Tshwane
The urgency of the security cluster response shows what a difference political will can make
Creditors will vote on the deed of company arrangement in May
Part-time employment rose by 42,000 or 4.0% in the fourth quarter of 2022
Warning that the energy challenge can slow industrialisation, minister says an all-hands-on-deck approach is needed
India’s central bank digital currency (CBDC) was launched as a pilot on December 1
New Proteas have no less a committed approach to winning, just a less downcast view of losing
Travellers, especially those up at the sharp end, are in for a treat
The SA Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) is set to approach the Constitutional Court to challenge controversial legislation banning all municipal workers from holding political party positions.
The Municipal Systems Amendment Act, which was signed into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2022, is in contravention of clauses in the bill of rights which state that every citizen is free to make political choices, including the right to participate in the activities of, or recruit members for, a political party, and to campaign for a political party or cause...
Samwu heads to top court over ban on members in party jobs
Union’s members are mainly ANC supporters and a new law means municipal workers cannot hold political positions
