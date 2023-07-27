Government sued over SRD grant exclusion
The IEJ and #PTG civil society organisations say bureaucratic hurdles are excluding millions from crucial social assistance
27 July 2023 - 10:52
Two civil society organisations, the Institute for Economic Justice (IEJ) and #PayTheGrants (#PTG), have launched a court action that seeks to have the government increase the monetary value of the social relief of distress (SRD) grant and to change the grant’s eligibility criteria to allow for more beneficiaries.
#PTG and the IEJ allege that the regulations that govern the R350 SRD grant’s value, eligibility criteria, application procedures and the manner in which the grant has been implemented have excluded millions of people, violating their right to social assistance and food...
