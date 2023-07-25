Lawyers denounce ‘largely dysfunctional’ RAF
They say ‘narrative’ of blaming lawyers is to deflect attention from Road Accident Fund’s ineptitude and negligence
25 July 2023 - 19:26
Lawyers of 10 organisations have compiled a stinging joint memorandum about a “crisis” at the Road Accident Fund (RAF).
The signatories include the Law Society of South Africa, the Black Lawyers’ Association and the National Democratic Lawyers’ Association, as well as the South African Medico-legal Association...
