EXPLAINER: ConCourt clears the way for demerit system: What you need to know
The may be implications for insurance and logistics companies
The Constitutional Court has upheld the validity of two laws (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/2023-07-12-top-court-gives-green-light-to-demerit-system-for-driving-offences/) that regulate road traffic offences and penalties, dismissing a challenge by a civil society group that claimed the laws violated the rights and powers of provinces and municipalities and were unconstitutional.
The judgment is a win for the government, which has been advocating for the demerit system for over two decades. The government argued that the system would improve road safety and curb road deaths in SA, which are among the highest in the world, with financial consequences for insurance, road freight industries and the Road Accident Fund (RAF)...
