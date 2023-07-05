EDITORIAL: RAF cutting its nose to spite its face
Road Accident Fund will not pay claims that were paid by medical schemes towards the health of members
05 July 2023 - 05:00
The indefensible stance taken by the Road Accident Fund (RAF) that it will not pay claims or any past medical expenses that were paid by medical schemes towards the health of their members is an affront to the hard work of South Africans.
The decision has already been declared unlawful by the high court and the Supreme Court of Appeal has refused to entertain the RAF’s appeal due to its poor prospects of success...
