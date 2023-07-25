Dog-walking and private chef services lure rich foreigners to SA estates

Stonehurst Mountain Estate in Tokai, Cape Town. Picture: SUPPLIED.
With growing focus on technology, sustainability, wellness, convenience and personalised experiences, residential estate developments are poised to redefine luxury living at the top end of the market where buyer needs and expectations are high.
That's the word from property experts, who have cast the spotlight on emerging trends in lifestyle estates.
“Several SA estates like Stonehurst Mountain Estate in Tokai, Western Cape are already on the path to the future,” said David Burger of Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty in Cape Town.
Another property expert, Stephan Thomas, said estates that are technologically savvy and offer a range of services and amenities including a concierge, dog-walking and private chefs are in demand among foreign buyers.
The Africa Wealth Report, compiled by Henley & Partners and New World Wealth, says SA is a global pioneer in estate living and is home to many of the world’s best lifestyle estates.
“Notably, there is a strong link between investment migration and estate living. For instance, most of the wealthy foreigners that buy second homes in SA tend to buy them on lifestyle estates or in luxury apartment complexes,” the report states.
Burger said the demand for convenience and personalised services has driven the emergence of on-demand services within lifestyle estates.
“Future trends may see the integration of advanced AI-powered concierge services, virtual assistants, and personalised lifestyle management platforms that cater to residents' individual preferences and needs.
“The integration of smart home technologies has already become a prominent trend in lifestyle estates and home automation systems that control lighting, security, temperature and entertainment are sought after.
“The fast-approaching digital future will witness more advanced technologies, such as voice-controlled interfaces, artificial intelligence (AI) and virtual reality, offering residents a seamless and personalised living experience,” said Thomas.
“The shift towards remote work has prompted lifestyle estates to adapt and cater to the needs of professionals who work from home. Over and above high-speed connectivity, there are often on-site meeting areas and restaurants/cafes where residents can meet clients.
“We’re already seeing the integration of dedicated co-working spaces, high-speed internet connectivity, videoconferencing facilities and flexible office solutions within the estate, which help to create an ideal work-life balance for residents, combining productivity and convenience,” said Burger.
“As we look to the future, we can anticipate further integration of advanced technologies, heightened emphasis on sustainability and a greater emphasis on fostering community collaboration.”
Thomas says these trends will shape the next generation of lifestyle estates, offering residents an unparalleled standard of living.
Dog-walking and private chef services lure rich foreigners to SA estates
The Africa Wealth Report says SA is a global pioneer in estate living and is home to many of the world’s best lifestyle estates
