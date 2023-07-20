Rising tide of demand lifts all boatbuilders
The Western Cape is the leading force in South Africa’s boatbuilding sector. It’s part of a broader push to capitalise on the ‘blue’ economy in an effort to drive economic growth and employment
20 July 2023 - 05:00
When the going gets tough, yachting enthusiasts buy bigger boats. At least, that’s what North Sails’ Geoff Meek tells the FM.
Already the largest sailmaker in South Africa, North Sails’s business has grown faster in the past 18 months than in the previous three decades, says Meek. He’s an old hand, having grown up in a sailing family — it’s in the blood. He’s spent the past 40 years making sails. ..
