The residential developer has emerged as a more reliable dividend payer than many of the JSE’s beleaguered Reits
Those with the means are packing for Perth — and for Portland, Portsmouth and Portugal
How does the health department deal with doctors and nurses discriminating against patients who have a higher chance of contracting HIV? Mia Malan found out more during this interview for Bhekisisa’s ...
The retail group is bringing prices down by focusing on local manufacturing, having invested R1bn on rebuilding capacity in the sector
Constantia is often neglected in favour of its more famous Cape counterparts. But the wine farms that wowed Dickens and Napoleon deserve better
Sitting in Buitenverwachting’s beyond restaurant, encased by expansive windows, it feels as if you can reach out and touch the luscious vineyards. It’s impressive: beyond is one of 22 Cape Town restaurants selected by gastronomes, chefs and writers for The World’s 50 Best prestigious “discovery” list.
Buitenverwachting is emblematic of the Constantia winelands, the oldest winemaking region outside Europe with only 11 vineyards and the smallest wine area in the country. The estate is verdant and expansive, while the restaurant is a blend of elegant decor and natural wood (it could make an incredible yoga studio). ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Exploring Constantia’s wine route
Constantia is often neglected in favour of its more famous Cape counterparts. But the wine farms that wowed Dickens and Napoleon deserve better
Sitting in Buitenverwachting’s beyond restaurant, encased by expansive windows, it feels as if you can reach out and touch the luscious vineyards. It’s impressive: beyond is one of 22 Cape Town restaurants selected by gastronomes, chefs and writers for The World’s 50 Best prestigious “discovery” list.
Buitenverwachting is emblematic of the Constantia winelands, the oldest winemaking region outside Europe with only 11 vineyards and the smallest wine area in the country. The estate is verdant and expansive, while the restaurant is a blend of elegant decor and natural wood (it could make an incredible yoga studio). ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.