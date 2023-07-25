Over 20,000 Western Cape pupils had winter school lessons
Winter school classes were expanded to grades seven, eight and 10 in 2023 for the first time
25 July 2023 - 17:21
An unprecedented 23,447 Western Cape learners in grades 7, 8, 10 and 12 attended support classes during the recent three-week winter school break.
The #Back on Track programme, which also involves Saturday morning classes throughout the year, will cost the provincial education department about R399m in 2023 with R1.2bn budgeted for three years...
