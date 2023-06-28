Despite looming rate hikes, a sharp draw in US crude inventories points to robust oil demand
One of the beauties of back roads touring in our beloved country is there are generally fewer predators out there. I’m thinking this as we leave Richmond in our 4x4 SUV media vehicle — much sought after by hijackers — and make our way onto the N1 to Colesberg.
About 10km out of town I notice an old BMW sedan behind us, with three guys in it. I probably wouldn’t have worried much if the car had sported a number plate, and if it hadn’t then kept pace with us as we overtook cars and slowed down again; for quite some distance. I even pulled over at one stage to let them pass, but they did not...
Flights of fear and fancy on the back roads
Nick Yell takes a gritty trip from Richmond to the Gariep Dam
