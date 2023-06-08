Life / Food

SA coffee culture brand aims for New York

Local upmarket café Coco Safar plans to go further

08 June 2023 - 05:00 Adele Shevel

Coco Safar has opened in Rosebank, Joburg, after gaining a dedicated following in Cape Town, where it has a handful of elegant coffee shops and cafés. But it’s the next big launch — in New York — that the “elevated luxury” brand is hoping will set it on a global growth trajectory. 

Co-owner Wilhelm Liebenberg has been wanting to open a store in the Big Apple for nearly two decades. After several delays during Covid, he now plans to launch it later this year in the Flatiron District. ..

