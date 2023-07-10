Look beyond UCT and Wits when recruiting, asset managers told
Absip president Polo Radebe first made the plea at the organisation’s CEO Roundtable with Stanlib boss Derrick Msibi last week
10 July 2023 - 16:24 Kabelo Khumalo
The University of Cape Town in Cape Town. Picture: JACQUES STANDER/ GALLO IMAGES
The Association of Black Securities and Investment Professionals (Absip) has called on asset managers to look beyond the University of Cape Town (UCT) and Wits University when recruiting and deciding which institutions of higher learning to support.
Absip president Polo Radebe first made the plea at the organisation’s CEO Roundtable with Stanlib boss Derrick Msibi last week.
In a subsequent interview with Business Day, Radebe explained the lobby group’s position and said this was an issue it was raising with its corporate members.
“The tendency of industry role players to support and recruit from established universities poses a risk of perpetuating old divides between traditionally white universities and historically black institutions,” she said.
“This is as a result of many insiders and incumbents in the financial services industry having studied at particular universities and therefore having a sense of familiarity and faith with the academic grounding that those universities provide. Given the historical imbalance of resources, this means that we run the risk of condemning students from historically black universities to a new hurdle of access into the workplace.”
While not directly answering Radebe’s plea, Msibi, a UCT alumni himself, alluded to the networking advantages that come from studying at certain universities.
“I was fortunate. I studied Business Science at UCT and I was very interested in investments, and the person who was lecturing us ended up being the head of asset management at Old Mutual and I could send him an email and say I have graduated and I would like to come and start. I had a bit of an inside track,” Msibi said.
“We all know that the fact that you went to UCT, studied business science, you’re a chartered accountant, you went to Deloitte or Ernest & Young, there is a certain way of thinking that permeates.
“If you’re really serious about opening up your world to different views, you have to reconsider who you hire and where you find them. And that is a slow process. There is no doubt that the domination of particular training and institutions and degrees have a particular impact on how people show up in the workplace.”
Stanlib is one of SA’s leading asset managers with more than R600bn assets under its custody.
To remedy what it says is the dominance of a few institutions, Absip has expanded its student chapter to the University of the Western Cape, University of KwaZulu-Natal, North West University, University of Limpopo and the University of Venda.
“This demonstrates intentionality on the part of Absip to build a pipeline from universities which have not previously been targeted for recruitment by our corporate members. Having these student chapters ensures that students from previously disadvantaged backgrounds have similar exposure to industry events, developments and networks,” Radebe said.
A look at the 2018 graduate exit surveys conducted by UCT and Wits show their graduates are in high demand.
The UCT study shows the private sector is the leading employer of 53.46% of its graduates, accounting for more than half.
More than 20% of its graduates that year found employment in finance, insurance, actuarial work, business and management and commercial and retail. More than 30% of its commerce graduates opted to study further and only 8% were seeking employment.
The Wits survey shows the top 10 employers of their graduates include the ‘big four auditors’ (KPMG, Deloitte, EY, PwC) and banks such as FNB and Absa.
Modise Makhene, client partner and country manager for SA at international executive search company Pedersen & Partners, said one has to look at history to understand why some universities are intertwined with the economy.
“The origins of Wits University lie in the South African School of Mines, which was established in Kimberley in 1896 and later transferred to Johannesburg, which ultimately evolved into Wits University as we know it today,” Makhene said.
“The evolution of the University of Cape Town is no different as it became a feeder for mining skills, and it attracted funding and the financial boost it needed to grow. So, these institutions have always enjoyed a symbiotic relationship with business from the onset. Over time, this has led to them being corporate beneficiaries with robust endowment funds.”
Makhene added that as SA’s economy diversified from mining towards financial services, funding from business to the commerce faculties of these institutions followed, enabling them to continue to produce graduates who ultimately became leaders across the financial services sector.
“Companies like Sanlam have been funding students at UCT, Wits and Stellenbosch who are studying actuarial science for instance. They naturally become a cohort of graduate intakes for subsequent years.”
Pedersen & Partners operates in 50 countries across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and the Americas.
Data from Quacquarelli Symonds, which scores universities worldwide based on graduate employability,found UCT has the best employment outcome in SA.
Wits was second, the University of Pretoria third, followed by the University of Stellenbosch and Rhodes taking the fifth spot.
When it comes to the financial services sector, Makhene said programs offered by Wits and UCT in finance, business, and related fields are highly regarded, producing graduates with a solid educational foundation.
“These graduates are up to date with the latest industry trends and possess critical thinking and problem-solving abilities,” Makhene said.
“Furthermore, these universities foster strong connections with the business community through partnerships and collaborations with companies in the financial services sector. This provides networking opportunities, internships, and access to industry professionals, enhancing the employability of their graduates.”
Look beyond UCT and Wits when recruiting, asset managers told
Absip president Polo Radebe first made the plea at the organisation’s CEO Roundtable with Stanlib boss Derrick Msibi last week
The Association of Black Securities and Investment Professionals (Absip) has called on asset managers to look beyond the University of Cape Town (UCT) and Wits University when recruiting and deciding which institutions of higher learning to support.
Absip president Polo Radebe first made the plea at the organisation’s CEO Roundtable with Stanlib boss Derrick Msibi last week.
In a subsequent interview with Business Day, Radebe explained the lobby group’s position and said this was an issue it was raising with its corporate members.
“The tendency of industry role players to support and recruit from established universities poses a risk of perpetuating old divides between traditionally white universities and historically black institutions,” she said.
“This is as a result of many insiders and incumbents in the financial services industry having studied at particular universities and therefore having a sense of familiarity and faith with the academic grounding that those universities provide. Given the historical imbalance of resources, this means that we run the risk of condemning students from historically black universities to a new hurdle of access into the workplace.”
While not directly answering Radebe’s plea, Msibi, a UCT alumni himself, alluded to the networking advantages that come from studying at certain universities.
“I was fortunate. I studied Business Science at UCT and I was very interested in investments, and the person who was lecturing us ended up being the head of asset management at Old Mutual and I could send him an email and say I have graduated and I would like to come and start. I had a bit of an inside track,” Msibi said.
“We all know that the fact that you went to UCT, studied business science, you’re a chartered accountant, you went to Deloitte or Ernest & Young, there is a certain way of thinking that permeates.
“If you’re really serious about opening up your world to different views, you have to reconsider who you hire and where you find them. And that is a slow process. There is no doubt that the domination of particular training and institutions and degrees have a particular impact on how people show up in the workplace.”
Stanlib is one of SA’s leading asset managers with more than R600bn assets under its custody.
To remedy what it says is the dominance of a few institutions, Absip has expanded its student chapter to the University of the Western Cape, University of KwaZulu-Natal, North West University, University of Limpopo and the University of Venda.
“This demonstrates intentionality on the part of Absip to build a pipeline from universities which have not previously been targeted for recruitment by our corporate members. Having these student chapters ensures that students from previously disadvantaged backgrounds have similar exposure to industry events, developments and networks,” Radebe said.
A look at the 2018 graduate exit surveys conducted by UCT and Wits show their graduates are in high demand.
The UCT study shows the private sector is the leading employer of 53.46% of its graduates, accounting for more than half.
More than 20% of its graduates that year found employment in finance, insurance, actuarial work, business and management and commercial and retail. More than 30% of its commerce graduates opted to study further and only 8% were seeking employment.
The Wits survey shows the top 10 employers of their graduates include the ‘big four auditors’ (KPMG, Deloitte, EY, PwC) and banks such as FNB and Absa.
Modise Makhene, client partner and country manager for SA at international executive search company Pedersen & Partners, said one has to look at history to understand why some universities are intertwined with the economy.
“The origins of Wits University lie in the South African School of Mines, which was established in Kimberley in 1896 and later transferred to Johannesburg, which ultimately evolved into Wits University as we know it today,” Makhene said.
“The evolution of the University of Cape Town is no different as it became a feeder for mining skills, and it attracted funding and the financial boost it needed to grow. So, these institutions have always enjoyed a symbiotic relationship with business from the onset. Over time, this has led to them being corporate beneficiaries with robust endowment funds.”
Makhene added that as SA’s economy diversified from mining towards financial services, funding from business to the commerce faculties of these institutions followed, enabling them to continue to produce graduates who ultimately became leaders across the financial services sector.
“Companies like Sanlam have been funding students at UCT, Wits and Stellenbosch who are studying actuarial science for instance. They naturally become a cohort of graduate intakes for subsequent years.”
Pedersen & Partners operates in 50 countries across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and the Americas.
Data from Quacquarelli Symonds, which scores universities worldwide based on graduate employability,found UCT has the best employment outcome in SA.
Wits was second, the University of Pretoria third, followed by the University of Stellenbosch and Rhodes taking the fifth spot.
When it comes to the financial services sector, Makhene said programs offered by Wits and UCT in finance, business, and related fields are highly regarded, producing graduates with a solid educational foundation.
“These graduates are up to date with the latest industry trends and possess critical thinking and problem-solving abilities,” Makhene said.
“Furthermore, these universities foster strong connections with the business community through partnerships and collaborations with companies in the financial services sector. This provides networking opportunities, internships, and access to industry professionals, enhancing the employability of their graduates.”
kumalok@businesslive.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Tobacco bill will further entrench illegal trade, stakeholders say
STEVE NICHOLLS: Public engagement in energy planning is not spoiling the broth; ...
Economist questions efficacy of Covid grant in job creation
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.