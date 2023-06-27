Economist questions efficacy of Covid grant in job creation

Analysts say markets are generally unaffected by the aborted mutiny by Wagner Group mercenaries in Russia
And it is vital to make sure that there is no room for cheating or perverse incentives
The ICJ comprises 15 judges elected by the UN General Assembly and the Security Council for nine-year terms
Stellenbosch University’s language battles raise questions over the rationality of our new society's most cherished concepts
SA fund managers still think a recession in 2023 is likely, but they expect the rand to recover to about R17.53/$ over the next 12 months
Stats SA data shows there was a decrease across various sectors, though there were job gains in some sectors
Constitutional Court rules parliament did not comply with constitutional obligation to consult public and affected stakeholders
Curb on methane releases until 2030 would keep oil and gas sector on track to net-zero emissions
SA golfer wins BMW International Open in Munich
This July, Natural Selection, the conservation-focused safari operator welcomes another new escape, in the shape of North Island Okavango
An economist at the University of Cape Town (UCT) with the ear of President Cyril Ramaphosa has questioned the effectiveness of the social relief of distress (SRD) on employment, suggesting the money should be allocated to the informal sector to spur investment-driven growth.
Speaking at a policy dialogue that included officials from the Treasury, Prof Haroon Bhorat, who serves on the Presidential Economic Advisory Council (PEAC), said the R350-a-month “grant has absolutely no impact on employment outcomes relative to someone that did not have a grant and so in many ways the longer-run effects of the SRD on the labour market on increasing the probability of employment is actually zero,” Bhorat said...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Economist questions efficacy of Covid grant in job creation
‘The social relief of distress grant is not a labour market tool’
An economist at the University of Cape Town (UCT) with the ear of President Cyril Ramaphosa has questioned the effectiveness of the social relief of distress (SRD) on employment, suggesting the money should be allocated to the informal sector to spur investment-driven growth.
Speaking at a policy dialogue that included officials from the Treasury, Prof Haroon Bhorat, who serves on the Presidential Economic Advisory Council (PEAC), said the R350-a-month “grant has absolutely no impact on employment outcomes relative to someone that did not have a grant and so in many ways the longer-run effects of the SRD on the labour market on increasing the probability of employment is actually zero,” Bhorat said...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.