President Cyril Ramaphosa has filed a confidential affidavit responding to the DA’s court case asking the court to declare that SA has a duty to arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin if he comes to SA to attend the Brics summit in August.
The affidavit was expected to shed light on the government's position on its legal duty under the Rome Statute, which has been domesticated into SA law. The DA says the law is unequivocal that SA must arrest and surrender the Russian president should he set foot in the country, following a warrant for his arrest issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in March...
Ramaphosa submits confidential affidavit about Putin’s presence at Brics summit
The government is ‘obliged in terms of international law to keep interactions with the ICC on the warrant of arrest against Putin confidential’
