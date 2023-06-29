National

Ramaphosa submits confidential affidavit about Putin’s presence at Brics summit

The government is ‘obliged in terms of international law to keep interactions with the ICC on the warrant of arrest against Putin confidential’

BL Premium
29 June 2023 - 12:00 Franny Rabkin

President Cyril Ramaphosa has filed a confidential affidavit responding to the DA’s court case asking the court to declare that SA has a duty to arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin if he comes to SA to attend the Brics summit in August. 

The affidavit was expected to shed light on the government's position on its legal duty under the Rome Statute, which has been domesticated into SA law. The DA says the law is unequivocal that SA must arrest and surrender the Russian president should he set foot in the country, following a warrant for his arrest issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in March...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.