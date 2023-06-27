Opinion / Columnists

TOM EATON: Traitors, an exiled warlord and Herr Putin: how to stage-manage a mutiny

Grizzled pragmatists insist CIA paid Prigozhin $6bn, and he got halfway to Moscow before Putin made him a better offer

27 June 2023 - 05:00

As exiled warlord Yevgeny Prigozhin settles into his new Belarusian digs and tries not to wonder why there aren’t locks on the doors, and Cyril Ramaphosa finally gets his breathing under control, admirers of Vladimir Putin seem to have settled on an analysis of the last few days.

Prigozhin’s weekend march on Moscow, they will tell you, was not a mutiny. Instead, it was a brilliant one-two punch against Putin’s enemies, positioning Wagner mercenaries a mere 100km from Kyiv while simultaneously exposing traitors inside Russia. ..

