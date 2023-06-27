Equity markets are a little higher early in the session after what has been a tough couple of weeks
World’s largest mining company tells how it intends to reach net-zero emissions
The ICJ comprises 15 judges elected by the UN General Assembly and the Security Council for nine-year terms
Stellenbosch University’s language battles raise questions over the rationality of our new society's most cherished concepts
SA’s largest coal miner hit by logistical challenges, high inflation and lower prices
Social relief of distress handouts have ‘zero impact on jobs’ and should be allocated to informal sector to spur growth
Constitutional Court rules parliament did not comply with constitutional obligation to consult public and affected stakeholders
Prigozhin had said on Saturday he was going to Belarus under a deal brokered by its president, Alexander Lukashenko
SA golfer wins BMW International Open in Munich
This July, Natural Selection, the conservation-focused safari operator welcomes another new escape, in the shape of North Island Okavango
As exiled warlord Yevgeny Prigozhin settles into his new Belarusian digs and tries not to wonder why there aren’t locks on the doors, and Cyril Ramaphosa finally gets his breathing under control, admirers of Vladimir Putin seem to have settled on an analysis of the last few days.
Prigozhin’s weekend march on Moscow, they will tell you, was not a mutiny. Instead, it was a brilliant one-two punch against Putin’s enemies, positioning Wagner mercenaries a mere 100km from Kyiv while simultaneously exposing traitors inside Russia. ..
TOM EATON: Traitors, an exiled warlord and Herr Putin: how to stage-manage a mutiny
Grizzled pragmatists insist CIA paid Prigozhin $6bn, and he got halfway to Moscow before Putin made him a better offer
