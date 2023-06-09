National

ConCourt dismisses mental healthcare law challenge

A civil rights group challenged legislation governing the protection of mental healthcare patients after the Life Esidimeni tragedy

09 June 2023 - 14:38 Tauriq Moosa

The Constitutional Court has dismissed a challenge to legislation governing the protection of mental healthcare patients.

The challenge was brought in light of the Life Esidimeni tragedy, which resulted in the deaths of over a 100 mental healthcare patients. ..

