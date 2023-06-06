National

WATCH: Lady R probe report will be kept secret

Business Day TV spoke to Sunday Times reporter Franny Rabkin

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ Mikhail Svetlov
Demands for the release of the Lady R inquiry report have fallen on deaf ears. The investigation into whether the Russian ship was loaded with weapons in December will not be made public, according to the Presidency.

Meanwhile, opposition party the DA intends to legally contest this. Sunday Times reporter Franny Rabkin spoke to Business Day TV about this.

