National

AIC councillor Sivuyile Ngodwana elected new Ekurhuleni mayor

Ngodwana replaces DA's Tania Campbell who was removed through a motion of no confidence in earlier on Thursday

BL Premium
30 March 2023 - 11:46 Luyolo Mkentane
UPDATED 30 March 2023 - 22:00

Sivuyile Ngodwana, councillor of the African Transformation Congress (AIC), which has three seats in the 224-seat Ekurhuleni council, was elected executive mayor of the metro during a marathon council meeting on Thursday.

He replaces DA councillor Tania Campbell who was removed through a vote of no confidence earlier in the day...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.