Homelessness on the rise in Cape Town

The city admits that the influx of people living on pavements and parking lots is bad for pedestrians and residents, and drives businesses away

15 May 2023 - 17:55 Katharine Child

Nudity, sex and drug use in public, heaps of rubbish and fires are what residents of a building called The Six in District six in Cape Town say they are faced with. That’s as many homeless people live next to the residents’ apartments on vacant land, the subject of an unfinalised land claim.

But activists argue that homelessness cannot be criminalised in courts. The inconvenience of the homeless was detailed in court papers as desperate residents turned to the legal system, arguing their constitutional right to a healthy environment was undermined by the neighbouring street people...

