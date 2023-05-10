Tshwane’s first homelessness survey: 4,000+ living on streets

The capital city has more than 4,000 homeless people, most being men aged under 44.

The City of Tshwane conducted its first survey to determine the number of homeless people across the municipality’s seven regions.

The survey counted 4,177 homeless people, with 3,408 of them taking part in the survey.

The study is a collaboration between the city, the University of Pretoria (UP) and the Tshwane Homelessness Forum, said MMC for community & social development services Peggy de Bruin.

Titled “Everyone Counted, Counts”, the study was supported by 385 volunteers, some of whom were at some stage homeless.

De Bruin said the research was endorsed and advised by the Bloomberg Associates from New York City and the Institute of Global Homelessness (IGH) from DePaul University in Chicago, US.