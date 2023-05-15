National

eThekwini seeks R2bn from Ramaphosa’s office to fix infrastructure

The fund is in addition to the R1.5bn allocated to eThekwini after severe damage from floods in 2022

15 May 2023 - 16:24 Thando Maeko

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal wants R2bn from the Investment and Infrastructure Office, which is housed in the presidency, to fund its provincial government’s programme to fix the city of eThekwini’s dilapidated infrastructure. 

The request for funds comes as the ANC’s national officials, led by President Cyril Ramaphosa, are in the province after the announcement of a section 154 intervention by the national government in the metro that is co-governed with other parties, including the EFF. ..

