Load-shedding is having an adverse effect on services such as water and sanitation
The ongoing power crisis is preventing some KwaZulu-Natal municipalities from delivering basic services.
This is according to South African Local Government Association (Salga) provincial chairperson Thami Ntuli, who was speaking at a press briefing in Musgrave on Friday.
He said the impact of load-shedding is dire and is having an adverse effect on services such as water and sanitation. “Not only does this inhibit households, communities and businesses but also economic growth. It renders local government in an unfavourable condition,” he said.
He said rural communities were at the receiving end of the country’s power woes.
Ntuli is also the mayor of King Cetshwayo district municipality.
The briefing comes as the troubled eThekwini municipality was placed under section 154 assistance, by the provincial co-operative governance and traditional affairs department.
He said Salga would lobby national structures and the province to support its vital policy intervention.
“The view of Salga KZN is that the local government framework is nearing collapse.”
TimesLIVE
Salga: load-shedding pushing some KZN municipalities to brink of collapse
Load-shedding is having an adverse effect on services such as water and sanitation
Image: Mfundo Mkhize
ANTHONY BUTLER: Eskom’s handling of power cuts proves to be exceptional
TFG tightens its belt as consumers suffer
WATCH: Pravin Gordhan to appeal against load-shedding exemptions
