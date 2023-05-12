National

Salga: load-shedding pushing some KZN municipalities to brink of collapse

Load-shedding is having an adverse effect on services such as water and sanitation

12 May 2023 - 15:38 MFUNDO MKHIZE
Salga provincial chairperson Thami Ntuli, flanked by Sabelo Gwala and Ntombifuthi Gumede, during a press conference.
Image: Mfundo Mkhize

The ongoing power crisis is preventing some KwaZulu-Natal municipalities from delivering basic services.

This is according to South African Local Government Association (Salga) provincial chairperson Thami Ntuli, who was speaking at a press briefing in Musgrave on Friday.

He said the impact of load-shedding is dire and is having an adverse effect on services such as water and sanitation.



“Not only does this inhibit households, communities and businesses but also economic growth. It renders local government in an unfavourable condition,” he said.

He said rural communities were at the receiving end of the country’s power woes.

Ntuli is also the mayor of King Cetshwayo district municipality.

The briefing comes as the troubled eThekwini municipality was placed under section 154 assistance, by the provincial co-operative governance and traditional affairs department.

He said Salga would lobby national structures and the province to support its vital policy intervention.

“The view of Salga KZN is that the local government framework is nearing collapse.”

TimesLIVE

