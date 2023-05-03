National

Hands legally tied: Why KZN ANC is unable to oust murder-accused councillor

The party awaits legal guidance on removing Mzimuni Ngiba, a councillor of Ward 101, who has been in jail for 10 months awaiting trial for the murder of Siyabonga Mkhize

03 May 2023 - 15:33 Zimasa Matiwane
ANC KZN provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo says the accused councillor will remain in office, according to the law. Picture: ZIPHOZONKE LUSHABA/FILE PHOTO
ANC KZN provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo says the accused councillor will remain in office, according to the law. Picture: ZIPHOZONKE LUSHABA/FILE PHOTO

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday said for now its hands are legally tied on the matter of a councillor accused of murder who has been earning a salary while in jail. 

The party said it was hopeful that Thabani Nyawose, the speaker of the eThekwini metro — the municipality that continues to remunerate the ANC councillor, who has been in jail awaiting trial for the past 10 months — will seek a legal opinion on how to proceed.

Mzimuni Ngiba, a councillor of Ward 101 in Cato Crest, has been charged in connection with the murder of ANC councillor candidate Siyabonga Mkhize, which took place in November 2021.

The party, according to provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo, will also receive a report from eThekwini speaker Thabani Nyawose regarding the matter. 

In the meantime, Mtolo said there were no mechanisms to recall Ngiba, as he has not been found guilty of a crime and is understood to have missed council meetings due to being in prison. 

“The only way an elected councillor loses a seat is to resign, die or be expelled by his political party, or if they are found guilty and are sentenced to 12 months in prison or more,” Mtolo said.

“The ANC constitution also expels you if you are found guilty of a crime and are sentenced to 12 months or more without an option of a fine.”

While the ANC’s step-aside rule kicks in for charges relating to serious crimes, Mtolo emphasised that a councillor would still remain in office, according to the law. 

Another means to remove an elected councillor is when they miss three consecutive council meetings. However, Mtolo said legal procedure dictates “that removal must follow the process of natural justice, meaning that person must defend themselves — if they are missing council because they are in jail and attending trial, not that they did not want to come to council”. 

To emphasise his point, Mtolo recalled another councillor from the same municipality who faced similar circumstances. “The PEC [provincial executive committee] asked him to resign, he refused and said he was innocent — then his charges were withdrawn.”

Mtolo, who is a former mayor, admitted that having a murder-accused councillor on eThekwini’s payroll “does not look good” for the municipality. He emphasised that the council should still follow the law.

“The speaker cannot undermine the law — the speaker must act on legal advice. The question is why he has waited so long — that he must answer for himself,” he added. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

Calls in violent KZN for Moerane findings to be implemented

Police minister Bheki Cele’s visit to the region follows the gunning down of political leaders, as well as a spate of mass shootings since the start ...
National
1 year ago

KZN killings a deterrent to entering politics, say experts

Political observers and violence monitors believe political assassinations are so endemic in KwaZulu-Natal that people are scared to enter politics
National
10 months ago

ANC on track for a reckoning in traditional stronghold of eThekwini in KZN

Divisions, murder and corruption cost the party KZN’s economic nerve centre
Politics
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
State capture accused acquitted due to ...
National
2.
National Assembly finds Zwane guilty of ethics ...
National
3.
SA considers extending diplomatic immunity for ...
National
4.
Signs are excellent for a new official language
National
5.
Eastern Cape’s poorest schools demand missing ...
National / Education

Related Articles

Officials must be held accountable for KZN school meal scandal, MPs say

National / Health

Jacob Zuma lambasts government for privatisation of SOEs

National

EFF protest | The latest developments

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.