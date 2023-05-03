SA’s new banknotes play home to families of the big five

South African stocks follow global markets as investors await the Federal Reserve’s rate-hike announcement
Elephant, buffalo, lion and other “big five” babies join their parents on the upgraded banknotes the Reserve Bank will launch into circulation this week — and if that does not deter the counterfeiters, the new stronger security features on the notes will.
The upgrade to the notes and coins, the first since 2018, includes a range of new design features which will make them easier for visually impaired people to use, as well as new flora and fauna such as the southern right whale on the coins. And while former president Nelson Mandela’s portrait is retained on all the banknotes, the inclusion of “big five” families on the reverse side of the notes celebrates age diversity, Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago said.
The old banknotes and coins will continue to be legal tender in the market, alongside the upgraded ones, which will be phased in incrementally. Upgrades every six to eight years are in line with best practice internationally to combat counterfeiting and stay abreast of new technology, Kganyago said.
Launching the currency upgrade at the Nelson Mandela Foundation on Wednesday, the Bank said it would like to see SA’s payments system become increasingly digitised, but it expects cash to be with us for a long time to come and it will continue to invest in upgrading SA’s notes and coins to enhance their security and make their design more inclusive.
“We hope an increasing proportion of transactions will move to digital, but we think cash will be around for a good while,” Bank deputy governor Kuben Naidoo said.
Cash transactions have fallen to about 2.5% of GDP, from 2.7%-2.8% before the Covid-19 pandemic, which caused a significant reduction in cash usage globally. And while at the current level SA’s reliance on cash is much higher than that of countries such as Sweden, which uses almost no cash, it is roughly in line with France and still below a country such as Germany, where the ratio is around 3%.
Growing numbers of bank customers are using mobile apps such as Apple Pay or Samsung Pay, as well as cellphone banking and money-sending facilities such as E-wallet. However, as many as 40% of South Africans still take all their money out of the bank and use cash.
The Bank launched PayShap in March in an effort to provide a more accessible national payment system with safer, faster payment options for all South Africans. PayShap, driven by the Payments Association and BankServ, offers consumers cheap access to instant payments across participating banks using cellphone numbers. However, the take-up has been low so far.
Naidoo said the Financial Markets Act is being amended to enable nonbanks to join the payments system from 2024. This would mean that cellphone and fintech companies and other private firms will be able to be part of the payments system in their own right instead of having to be sponsored by a bank as is the case at present.
Speaking at the launch, deputy finance minister David Masondo said currency counterfeiting is very costly for an economy and it is necessary to spend considerable resources on security, especially considering how many South Africans still rely on cash.
