Nigeria extends deadline to trade in old naira notes

Optimism about China has coincided with apparent signs of subsiding global inflation, though it’s still a long way from levels targeted by central banks
The extent of the damage to SA’s finances will largely depend on how and when the blackouts cease.
ANC president says whistle-blowers are not being protected
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa uses the party's annual lekgotla to map the way forward ahead of the 2024 national elections
Competitors from other parts of the world do not appear to be subjected to the challenges that SA companies face in Africa, minister says
While manufacturers plan different trajectories, the electricity shortage will partly determine the course of SA production
Stacked performance rankings are relevant again after a Blizzard Entertainment manager departed for refusing to give a low evaluation to an employee that he felt didn’t deserve it to fill a quota
Iran claims to have intercepted drones that struck a military industry target near Isfahan
Serbian crushes Grand Slam dream of Greek trailblazer Stefanos Tsitsipas in a one-sided final
Tymon Smith’s take on the winners and losers in the annual Hollywood race
Abuja — Nigeria’s central bank will extend by 10 days a deadline for swapping old naira currency notes, it said in a statement on Sunday.
Nigerians will now have until February 10 to turn in 1,000 ($2.17), 500 and 200 naira notes. The central bank (CBN) started releasing newly designed notes last month but many say they cannot obtain them at banks or cash machines. Millions of Nigerians could be affected.
CBN governor Godwin Emefiele, in a statement, said the new deadline would allow more people in rural communities to exchange the old notes.
After the February 10 deadline, the statement said, Nigerians would have a further seven days to deposit old notes directly with the central bank.
Nigerian legislators and opposition presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar had called on the central bank to extend the January 31 deadline. The latter said that an extension would help in “reducing the financial consequences for citizens”.
Nigeria is still cash-reliant, particularly among the unbanked and rural communities. Many fear the push for new notes could disrupt business.
The Bank said recalling the notes is part of plans to reduce the use of cash. About 1.3-trillion naira in old notes has been deposited into the Bank since the announcement in October.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Nigeria extends deadline to trade in old naira notes
Central bank grants more time amid a shortage of the new notes that could affect businesses and millions of Nigerians
Abuja — Nigeria’s central bank will extend by 10 days a deadline for swapping old naira currency notes, it said in a statement on Sunday.
Nigerians will now have until February 10 to turn in 1,000 ($2.17), 500 and 200 naira notes. The central bank (CBN) started releasing newly designed notes last month but many say they cannot obtain them at banks or cash machines. Millions of Nigerians could be affected.
CBN governor Godwin Emefiele, in a statement, said the new deadline would allow more people in rural communities to exchange the old notes.
After the February 10 deadline, the statement said, Nigerians would have a further seven days to deposit old notes directly with the central bank.
Nigerian legislators and opposition presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar had called on the central bank to extend the January 31 deadline. The latter said that an extension would help in “reducing the financial consequences for citizens”.
Nigeria is still cash-reliant, particularly among the unbanked and rural communities. Many fear the push for new notes could disrupt business.
The Bank said recalling the notes is part of plans to reduce the use of cash. About 1.3-trillion naira in old notes has been deposited into the Bank since the announcement in October.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Nigeria and offshore company square off over arbitration award
Nigeria asks London court to overturn $11bn arbitration award
Nigeria flights disrupted as ground staff go on indefinite strike
Africa’s growth to outperform developed markets, says AfDB
Africa’s economy is a puzzle but it can be pieced together
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.