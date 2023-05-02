Evacuees from Sudan to fly to SA after arriving by boat in Egypt

Business Day TV spoke to Hilary Joffe, editor at large for Business Day
These are three scenarios the SA government has to consider when dealing with a possible Putin controversy at the Brics summit
The meeting was scheduled to take place Wednesday, but the committee will still be briefed by the SIU, the Hawks and the SAPS national commissioner
Makhubele had no right to intervene in removal of Justice Thabang Sefanyetso, party spokesperson Dennis Bloem says
Successive resignations at management level could signal boardroom trouble in the automotive and energy storage group
As in March, cars were the main contributor to April’s decline
Fernando Haddad has Lula da Silva’s blessing, but some party colleagues now see him as too close to investors
Karatsev overpowers fellow Russian Medvedev to reach his first Masters quarterfinal
As has been the trend recently, motorists driving diesel cars will enjoy a big fuel price cut in May, while petrol drivers will be hit with another hike.
The department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco) and Gift of the Givers have confirmed that 22 South Africans who were stranded in Egypt after being evacuated from war-torn Sudan have resumed their travels.
On Monday, Gift of the Givers said it received a call from those who were in Port Safaga. They arrived by boat from Port Sudan.
“The boat was chartered by the company that had employed the South Africans for a project that started in September last year, with just two more weeks left for completion when the war started. They have been waiting in that boat in Egypt for the last three days for clearance so they could catch a flight from Cairo to SA. Unfortunately, they have had to postpone the flight,” Gift of the Givers' Imtiaz Sooliman said at the time.
In an update on Tuesday, the chair and founder of the nonprofit organisation confirmed a release order had been issued by Egyptian authorities at about 4.45am SA time.
The head of public diplomacy for the department, Clayson Monyela, said: “Dirco is happy to report this morning [Tuesday] that we have successfully intervened on their behalf. The authorities in Egypt have now granted permission for them to get off the boat so they can proceed with their journey.”
“We have sent an official from the SA embassy in Cairo to sign them off. They will then proceed to Cairo, flying via Ethiopian Airlines back to SA, with a stopover in Addis Ababa,” he said. The group is expected in SA on Wednesday.
Monyela urged companies evacuating staff from volatile regions such as Sudan to alert the department as there were “certain interventions that can only be made by the government”.
He also confirmed that all South Africans known to the department hve been successfully evacuated from Sudan, with 51 arriving home on Sunday.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Evacuees from Sudan to fly to SA after arriving by boat in Egypt
‘Authorities in Egypt have now granted permission for them to get off the boat so they can proceed with their journey,’ says the international relations department
The department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco) and Gift of the Givers have confirmed that 22 South Africans who were stranded in Egypt after being evacuated from war-torn Sudan have resumed their travels.
On Monday, Gift of the Givers said it received a call from those who were in Port Safaga. They arrived by boat from Port Sudan.
“The boat was chartered by the company that had employed the South Africans for a project that started in September last year, with just two more weeks left for completion when the war started. They have been waiting in that boat in Egypt for the last three days for clearance so they could catch a flight from Cairo to SA. Unfortunately, they have had to postpone the flight,” Gift of the Givers' Imtiaz Sooliman said at the time.
In an update on Tuesday, the chair and founder of the nonprofit organisation confirmed a release order had been issued by Egyptian authorities at about 4.45am SA time.
The head of public diplomacy for the department, Clayson Monyela, said: “Dirco is happy to report this morning [Tuesday] that we have successfully intervened on their behalf. The authorities in Egypt have now granted permission for them to get off the boat so they can proceed with their journey.”
“We have sent an official from the SA embassy in Cairo to sign them off. They will then proceed to Cairo, flying via Ethiopian Airlines back to SA, with a stopover in Addis Ababa,” he said. The group is expected in SA on Wednesday.
Monyela urged companies evacuating staff from volatile regions such as Sudan to alert the department as there were “certain interventions that can only be made by the government”.
He also confirmed that all South Africans known to the department hve been successfully evacuated from Sudan, with 51 arriving home on Sunday.
TimesLIVE
Sudan’s capital resounds with gunfire as US pushes to extend truce
EDITORIAL: Diplomacy needed in ICC debacle
Sudan’s Omar al-Bashir moved to military hospital from prison
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Sudan conflict rages on as UN warns of breaking point
Nineteen countries interested in joining Brics grouping
New Sudan truce allows for evacuations
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.