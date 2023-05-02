SA considers extending diplomatic immunity for visiting heads of state

Business Day TV spoke to Hilary Joffe, editor at large for Business Day
As has been the trend recently, motorists driving diesel cars will enjoy a big fuel price cut in May, while petrol drivers will be hit with another hike.
Government will look at the way the Rome Statute, which established the International Criminal Court (ICC), was domesticated in SA to explore the option of extending customary diplomatic immunity to visiting heads of state, justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola said in parliament Tuesday.
Lamola noted in reply to questions by members of parliament’s justice and correctional services committee that countries such as Britain and Holland had domesticated the Rome Statute in a manner that empowered the executive to exit or to suspend the operations of the statute if it is not in the national interest to implement such a statute.
“How we have domesticated it in our country does not give us that kind of space,” Lamola said.
In terms of article 98 of the Rome Statute, the ICC “may not proceed with a request for surrender or assistance which would require the requested state to act inconsistently with its obligations under international law with respect to the state or diplomatic immunity of a person or property of a third state unless the court can first obtain the co-operation of that third state for the waiver of the immunity”.
Contentious membership
SA’s membership of the ICC has become contentious in light of the pending Brics summit, which SA will host in August, as Russian President Vladimir Putin has been invited to attend despite the warrant for his arrest issued by the ICC for the alleged atrocities committed during the Russian invasion in Ukraine.
The option of Putin participating in the summit virtually is also being explored.
The ANC and President Cyril Ramaphosa gave mixed messages about SA’s membership of the ICC last week, with Ramaphosa confirming SA would not withdraw from the Rome Statute as he had mistakenly indicated earlier.
Lamola noted that countries such as Britain and Holland had domesticated the Rome Statute in a manner that empowered the executive to exit or to suspend the operations of the statute.
In his political overview of his department, Lamola said that the government agreed with Amnesty International regarding the inconsistency and double standards of the ICC in the execution of its work.
“The fact that an investigation into the atrocities in Palestine has not been completed, while the one in Ukraine, opened later, has already had a referral, is an injustice,” Lamola said. “There should have been a decision by the ICC on Israel/Palestine by now.
“The people of Palestine must find justice in the ICC like any other citizens of the globe. We will explore various options with regards to how the Rome Statute was domesticated in our country including the option to look at extending customary diplomatic immunity to visiting heads of state in our country.
“The ICC must be equal, it must be fair. The rule of law gets undermined when the law is applied selectively,” he said.
The ACDP’s Steve Swart and DA justice spokesperson Glynnis Breytenbach took issue with Lamola’s comments.
Swart said the equation of the Russian/Ukraine situation with the situation in Palestine and Israel was “totally unacceptable” and suggested that the ruling ANC look at its foreign policy stance, which he said was often described as “clueless and immoral”. It should also look at gross human rights violations in countries such as China, North Korea, Burundi, Iran and Syria. Breytenbach also disagreed strongly with the minister’s views.
‘Inexplicable reasons’
Lamola told MPs he had registered SA’s “displeasure” at the dismissal of SA’s request for the extradition of Atul and Rajesh Gupta by a court in the UAE with his counterpart in that country. He said the dismissal was based “on a technicality and inexplicable reasons”.
“We will soon announce the way forward with regards to this matter upon finalisation of our engagements with our UAE counterparts.”
The ICC must be equal, it must be fair. The rule of law gets undermined when the law is applied selectively.
The discussion with the UAE justice minister revealed that the decision of the appeals court could not be appealed. “The only way forward could be a resubmission and they committed to look at it in an expedited process. These are issues which we are still engaging on with the central authority and also with the NPA”.
Regarding the extradition of two fugitives, Shepherd Bushiri, real name, Chipiliro Gama, and his wife, Mary Bushiri, Lamola said state law enforcement officials will travel to Malawi to testify in the hearing on a set list of questions.
On the malfunctioning of the Master’s Office, Lamola said the department continued to receive complaints about this and is committed to turning around the situation by addressing systematic deficiencies through modernisation and digitisation.
Lamola announced the department of correctional services (DCS) had served a termination notice on the private company, G4S, that operates the Mangaung Correctional Centre, a maximum security prison, from which convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester escaped last year. Several employees at the prison have been charged with aiding the escape of a prisoner.
“The notice to terminate follows the department of correctional services seeking a legal opinion. It has been deemed that BCC [Bloemfontein Correctional Contracts] is not suitable to continue with the contract. In line with the concession contract agreement, a termination notice for a period of 90 days has been served to BCC, and thereafter the contract will cease to operate. DCS has already resumed with an internal exercise for the takeover process.”
Lamola said the company, which operates the prison in terms of a public/private partnership, had failed to comply with its contractual obligations over a number of years.
ensorl@businesslive.co.za
SA considers extending diplomatic immunity for visiting heads of state
Justice minister cites the intention to explore the domestication of the Rome Statute as controversy surrounds Putin’s invitation to the coming Brics summit, despite an ICC warrant for his arrest
