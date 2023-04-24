National

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: A closer look at Ramokgopa’s plan to ease load-shedding

Business Day TV spoke to independent analyst Tshepo Kgadima

24 April 2023 - 15:33 Business Day TV
Picture: Esa Alexander
Picture: Esa Alexander

It's impossible to end load-shedding by year-end, according to electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, who laid out his plans to tackle load-shedding at the ANC’s national executive committee meeting at the weekend.

In the next six months, the minister plans to add 4,000MW of power to the grid. This is just one of multiple interventions that include relying more on diesel generators to help ease pressure on power supply.

Business Day TV spoke to analyst Tshepo Kgadima for his assessment of the plans.

