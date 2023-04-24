Politics

WATCH: Joburg’s Amad and Makhubele face ousting in motions of no confidence

Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail deputy editor and columnist Natasha Marrian

24 April 2023 - 15:25 Business Day TV
Johannesburg mayor Thapelo Amad. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
Johannesburg mayor Thapelo Amad. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY

Joburg mayor Thapelo Amad and speaker Colleen Makhubele are facing motions of no confidence against them. The motions were brought by ActionSA and the DA, and have successfully made it to the council agenda. That makes them the subject of council debate at the next meeting, set to take place on Tuesday.

Makhubele and Amad are facing not one but two motions individually. Business Day TV discussed how the motions came about with Financial Mail deputy editor and columnist Natasha Marrian.

