National Water cuts hit Gauteng’s three metros as ‘demand exceeds supply’ Rand Water is crucial to the SA economy and needs to improve the reliability and backup arrangements for critical operational centres B L Premium

Operational challenges, system failures and demand outstripping supply have left frustrated businesses and residents in three Gauteng metros with little or no water supply in recent weeks.

Bulk water supplier Rand Water needs to urgently improve the reliability and backup arrangements for their critical operational centres, following water outages plaguing Gauteng’s metropolitan municipalities, water expert Mike Muller said last week...