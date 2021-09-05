Water cuts hit Gauteng’s three metros as ‘demand exceeds supply’
Rand Water is crucial to the SA economy and needs to improve the reliability and backup arrangements for critical operational centres
05 September 2021 - 17:28
Operational challenges, system failures and demand outstripping supply have left frustrated businesses and residents in three Gauteng metros with little or no water supply in recent weeks.
Bulk water supplier Rand Water needs to urgently improve the reliability and backup arrangements for their critical operational centres, following water outages plaguing Gauteng’s metropolitan municipalities, water expert Mike Muller said last week...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now