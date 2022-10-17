×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

State in bid to offset water supply challenges in Gauteng

Minister allows Rand Water to take more water from the Vaal Dam

BL Premium
17 October 2022 - 20:52 Luyolo Mkentane

The government has elected to increase the bulk water allocation to Rand Water as a stopgap measure aimed at alleviating water challenges dogging SA’s economic hub of Gauteng as demand is fast outstripping supply.

Water challenges in Gauteng — which contributes nearly 40% to national GDP — have resulted in Johannesburg Water banning irrigation or watering of gardens, and cleaning driveways and patios with hosepipes...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.