Ramaphosa set to announce cabinet reshuffle on Monday

Cabinet to be announced at 7pm on Monday

05 March 2023 - 13:41 Katharine Child
UPDATED 05 March 2023 - 23:00

President Cyril Ramaphosa will finally announce his much-anticipated new cabinet at 7pm on Monday, his spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said on Sunday.

This followed extensive comment on social media about the fact that Ramaphosa did not announce a new cabinet as it was rumoured he would do on Thursday evening due to a common cold, but was able to attend a private dinner on Friday night before the Ankole cattle auction at his Phala Phala estate in Limpopo...

