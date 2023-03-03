US Federal Reserve officials have stuck to their hawkish rhetoric that interest rates will need to increase further
Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele has poured cold water on the US alert warning to its citizens living in and travelling to SA to stockpile food and emergency supplies that would last for three days.
The security alert by the US government was announced after President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a national state of disaster on energy.
Speaking during a media briefing on Thursday, Gungubele said the cabinet noted the alert issued.
“It indicated a level 2 travel advisory was in effect, advising them to exercise increased caution due to crime and civil unrest and to stockpile three days’ worth of supplies, medicines and first aid supplies.
“Government continuously monitors all areas that impact on our nation. Any concern is acted upon swiftly to ensure the safety of everyone in the country. Should there be any risks detected, the government will be the first to inform the public,” said Gungubele.
In the alert, the US government mentioned the negative effect load-shedding had on daily life and alerted its citizens to the increase in crime during power cuts.
“These planned electricity outages negatively affect private residences, businesses, municipal lighting, traffic lights and hotels. Rolling blackouts can also impact water availability and safety, internet connectivity, cellphone network coverage, fuel pumps (and therefore fuel availability), residential security features and the food supply.
Mondli Gungubele dismisses US travel alert to SA
‘Should any risks be detected, the government will be the first to inform the public,’ the minister in the presidency said
