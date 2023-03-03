Markets

JSE lifts as markets rebound after week of tough talk

US Federal Reserve officials have stuck to their hawkish rhetoric that interest rates will need to increase further

BL Premium
03 March 2023 - 11:44 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was firmer on Friday morning, along with its global peers, staging a rebound after a week filled with more hawkish comments by the US Federal Reserve officials.

Fed officials have stuck to their hawkish rhetoric that interest rates will need to increase further and stay elevated into 2024 to curb price increases that are showing few signs of abating...

