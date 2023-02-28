Gordhan’s admission shows ANC corruption will not be addressed, Herman Mashaba says

Business Day TV talks to Robert Towell from Sasfin Securities
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has weighed in on public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan’s admission that former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter spoke to him about alleged corruption at the power utility.
Gordhan confirmed he was the minister that De Ruyter talked to about a senior official allegedly benefiting from corruption at Eskom, but he dismissed it as “allusions”.
In an interview with Newzroom Afrika, the minister confirmed there was a discussion between the pair on criminality at the ailing entity.
Mashaba said Gordhan’s admission vindicated De Ruyter and showed the ANC’s refusal to address serious allegations of corruption within its ranks.
“Minister Gordhan’s response corroborates the assertions made by De Ruyter. It furthermore shows he would shield his peers from addressing corruption allegations and would instead blame the whistle-blowers who raise them, such as De Ruyter.”
Mashaba said corruption cases opened by whistle-blowers with the police go nowhere, and the whistle-blowers are often persecuted.
“It is a matter of public record that De Ruyter and Eskom have opened many criminal investigations which, to date, remain incomplete,” said Mashaba.
“Gordhan’s comments reaffirm our belief that the ANC is a criminal syndicate that exists to enrich its own members. The organisation will do everything in its power to protect its own members rather than investigate serious allegations of corruption, similar to what we have seen with Phala Phala.
“SA can be a prosperous country that provides meaningful employment and living conditions for all those who live in it, but that will only happen once the ANC is removed from power in the 2024 elections.”
In an interview on eNCA, De Ruyter said: “I expressed my concern to a senior government minister about attempts, in my view, to water down governance about the $8.5bn that, by and large to Eskom’s intervention, we got at COP26, and the response was essentially that you must be pragmatic. To pursue the greater good, you have to enable some people to eat a little bit. So yes, I think it’s entrenched.”
De Ruyter faced criticism by the ANC after his explosive sit-down interview.
The party threatened legal action against him over the allegations, challenging De Ruyter to back his claims by laying criminal charges within the next seven days against those he believes to be behaving unlawfully.
“The ANC is firmly committed, through promoting and supporting policy, legislation and action, to deal with any acts of corruption — or other forms criminality — and to hold any perpetrators to account. Corruption and criminality are implacable enemies of development and our commitment to build a better life for all,” said party spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri.
“We reiterate our call to Mr De Ruyter to lay criminal charges, with verifiable details about his serious allegations, to allow law-enforcement agencies to investigate, and where appropriate, to prosecute those who have a case to answer.”
Gordhan’s admission shows ANC corruption will not be addressed, Herman Mashaba says
Mashaba says the admission shows Gordhan will shield his peers from addressing corruption claims and instead blame whistle-blowers
