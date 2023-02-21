National

Nulane investigator accused of not following process

Lead investigator Mandla Mtolo was asked why he did not file exhibits presented in the case in the evidence room available at all high courts

21 February 2023 - 13:21 Isaac Mahlangu
The accused in the Nulane Investments R24.9m fraud and money-laundering case are, from left to right, Peter Thabethe, Limakatso Moorosi, Seipati Dhlamini, Iqbal Sharma, Ronica Ragavan and Dinesh Patel. Picture: ZIPHOZONKE LUSHABA.
The accused in the Nulane Investments R24.9m fraud and money-laundering case are, from left to right, Peter Thabethe, Limakatso Moorosi, Seipati Dhlamini, Iqbal Sharma, Ronica Ragavan and Dinesh Patel. Picture: ZIPHOZONKE LUSHABA.

Defence lawyers in the Nulane trial have continued to accuse the lead investigator in the case of failing to undertake investigations because they were allegedly not aligned with an already set goal.

During his third day on the stand, lead investigator Mandla Mtolo was also accused of not following processes when he handled exhibit documents seized from the Free State department of agriculture and rural development.

The trial, set to run until March 3, is based on an alleged corrupt tender in which money was paid to Nulane Investments to conduct a feasibility study for the Free State’s Mohoma Mobung project. The six accused are:

  • Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma; 
  • Peter Thabethe, former head of the Free State department of rural development;
  • Limakatso Moorosi, former head of the Free State department of agriculture;
  • Seipati Dhlamini, former provincial agriculture CFO;
  • Dinesh Patel, Sharma’s brother-in-law and a representative of Nulane; and
  • Ronica Ragavan, Islandsite director.

Kenny Oldwage, representing Patel, told Mtolo the exhibits were handled by “every Tom, Dick and Harry”.

He also asked Mtolo why he didn’t file exhibits presented in the case in the evidence room available at all high courts in the country, including the Free State High Court where the trial is taking place.

“Maybe you fiddled with them,” said Oldwage.

Mtolo admitted he was the one who filed the exhibits at Glen police station in Bloemfontein in March 2020, not his colleague Capt Isaac Bunu, who has since retired.

Mtolo had, when his evidence was led by prosecutor Peter Serunye, told the court it was Bunu who had done so. On Tuesday he told the court he made an error.

Mike Hellens, representing Gupta employee Ragavan and Gupta company Islandsite, told Mtolo had he investigated the origins of letter from an Indian company that led to the R24.9m tender, the court would be in a better position knowing if the letter was legitimate.

“You kept your eyes and the prosecution’s eyes shut to anything that didn’t speak to your goal,” claimed Hellens.

The trial continues.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Cyril Ramaphosa allies dominate as heads of ANC ...
National
2.
Foot soldiers arrested, but crime bosses remain ...
National
3.
PSA wants 12.5% wage increase for its public ...
National / Labour
4.
Burst tyre on SANDF plane hampers flights to King ...
National
5.
How Treasury plans to short-circuit jitters over ...
National

Related Articles

Burst tyre on SANDF plane hampers flights to King Shaka airport

National

‘The crocodile is feeling the boiling water,’ Zimbabwe’s opposition says

News

Cyril Ramaphosa allies dominate as heads of ANC NEC subcommittees

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.