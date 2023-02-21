Nulane investigator accused of not following process

January’s rally appears to be losing momentum as investors take profit amid uncertainy about US interest rates
Challenging global environment and domestic pressures place the government’s commitment to fiscal consolidation at serious risk
Judge Dunstan Mlambo told of how Makhubele was not honest about reasons for being unable to resume her official judicial duties in January 2018
Business Day TV speaks to the Sowetan’s political editor, Fikile Moya
Transport corridor is a preferred route for SA’s logistics companies amid woes of local infrastructure
The Reserve Bank’s composite leading business cycle indicator shows momentum in economic activity contracted on a monthly basis
Department of trade, industry & competition is now an active participant in planning, development and management of the zones
Russian president suspends participation in the New START Treaty, the most recent big arms control pact between Moscow and Washington
Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur knows playing Australia is always a daunting task and the occasion of a Women's T20 World Cup semifinal will only heighten expectations on both teams to perform
Petroleum retailers say mini tanker trailers create a potentially life-threatening hazard to motorists
Defence lawyers in the Nulane trial have continued to accuse the lead investigator in the case of failing to undertake investigations because they were allegedly not aligned with an already set goal.
During his third day on the stand, lead investigator Mandla Mtolo was also accused of not following processes when he handled exhibit documents seized from the Free State department of agriculture and rural development.
The trial, set to run until March 3, is based on an alleged corrupt tender in which money was paid to Nulane Investments to conduct a feasibility study for the Free State’s Mohoma Mobung project. The six accused are:
Kenny Oldwage, representing Patel, told Mtolo the exhibits were handled by “every Tom, Dick and Harry”.
He also asked Mtolo why he didn’t file exhibits presented in the case in the evidence room available at all high courts in the country, including the Free State High Court where the trial is taking place.
“Maybe you fiddled with them,” said Oldwage.
Mtolo admitted he was the one who filed the exhibits at Glen police station in Bloemfontein in March 2020, not his colleague Capt Isaac Bunu, who has since retired.
Mtolo had, when his evidence was led by prosecutor Peter Serunye, told the court it was Bunu who had done so. On Tuesday he told the court he made an error.
Mike Hellens, representing Gupta employee Ragavan and Gupta company Islandsite, told Mtolo had he investigated the origins of letter from an Indian company that led to the R24.9m tender, the court would be in a better position knowing if the letter was legitimate.
“You kept your eyes and the prosecution’s eyes shut to anything that didn’t speak to your goal,” claimed Hellens.
The trial continues.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Nulane investigator accused of not following process
Lead investigator Mandla Mtolo was asked why he did not file exhibits presented in the case in the evidence room available at all high courts
Defence lawyers in the Nulane trial have continued to accuse the lead investigator in the case of failing to undertake investigations because they were allegedly not aligned with an already set goal.
During his third day on the stand, lead investigator Mandla Mtolo was also accused of not following processes when he handled exhibit documents seized from the Free State department of agriculture and rural development.
The trial, set to run until March 3, is based on an alleged corrupt tender in which money was paid to Nulane Investments to conduct a feasibility study for the Free State’s Mohoma Mobung project. The six accused are:
Kenny Oldwage, representing Patel, told Mtolo the exhibits were handled by “every Tom, Dick and Harry”.
He also asked Mtolo why he didn’t file exhibits presented in the case in the evidence room available at all high courts in the country, including the Free State High Court where the trial is taking place.
“Maybe you fiddled with them,” said Oldwage.
Mtolo admitted he was the one who filed the exhibits at Glen police station in Bloemfontein in March 2020, not his colleague Capt Isaac Bunu, who has since retired.
Mtolo had, when his evidence was led by prosecutor Peter Serunye, told the court it was Bunu who had done so. On Tuesday he told the court he made an error.
Mike Hellens, representing Gupta employee Ragavan and Gupta company Islandsite, told Mtolo had he investigated the origins of letter from an Indian company that led to the R24.9m tender, the court would be in a better position knowing if the letter was legitimate.
“You kept your eyes and the prosecution’s eyes shut to anything that didn’t speak to your goal,” claimed Hellens.
The trial continues.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Burst tyre on SANDF plane hampers flights to King Shaka airport
‘The crocodile is feeling the boiling water,’ Zimbabwe’s opposition says
Cyril Ramaphosa allies dominate as heads of ANC NEC subcommittees
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.