National

Cyril Ramaphosa allies dominate as heads of ANC NEC subcommittees

The ANC’s highest decision-making body met on Monday in a special sitting to elect new heads of subcommittees

BL Premium
21 February 2023 - 10:14 Thando Maeko

President Cyril Ramaphosa has strengthened his hand within the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC), as his key allies have been appointed to lead subcommittees. 

The composition of the ANC’s NEC — the party’s highest decision-making body between conferences, comprising 80 members — and the appointment of subcommittee heads within the structure is crucial for Ramaphosa’s reform agenda ahead of 2024’s national and provincial elections where the party aims to claw back progressively declining support at the polls. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.