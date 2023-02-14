National

Mantashe denies belittling new ‘project manager’ minister

New minister of electricity will not have a reduced role and authority, says Gwede Mantashe

14 February 2023 - 15:12
UPDATED 14 February 2023 - 22:50

Mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe says his description of the new minister of electricity as a “project manager” does not mean the appointee will have a reduced role and authority.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the new position to deal with the country’s energy crisis in his state of the nation address last week and declared a national state of disaster — moves that have drawn sharp criticism from opposition politicians and the business sector...

