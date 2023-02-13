Economy

SA likely to suffer technical recession in 2023, says Absa

Absa economist expects the effects of power cuts on the economy to weigh on tax collections

13 February 2023 - 19:38 Thuletho Zwane

Absa Bank, one of SA’s biggest financial institutions, is forecasting two quarters of negative growth — or a technical recession — citing heightened power cuts that it says will affect the country’s near-term growth prospects and place pressure on future tax revenue collection.

Absa’s downward revisions follow a warning by Moody’s Investors Service last week that SA’s longest-ever stretch of power cuts and concerns over its deteriorating economic growth outlook are “credit negative”...

