Companies / Mining

Amplats warns of big drop in headline earnings

The weaker results are due to weaker PGM sales, the diversified mining giant said

13 February 2023 - 11:48 Nico Gous

Precious metals group Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) has warned that its profit could more than halve as a result of lower platinum group metals (PGM) sales volumes.

The company, valued at R328.5bn on the JSE, said on Monday in a trading statement for the 12 months to end-December, that it expected headline earnings would drop 33%-52% year on year to R38bn-R53bn...

