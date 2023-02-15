Opinion / Columnists

JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Minister of electricity needs to be in step with the president

The appointee will need relentless drive, gritty intelligence and attention to detail

BL Premium
15 February 2023 - 05:00 Jabulani Sikhakhane

President Cyril Ramaphosa may have dealt himself a really bad hand in deciding to appoint a minister of electricity in the presidency, but he now has little choice but to make the arrangement work. To achieve that he will need two things.

The first relates to the character of the person he appoints as the new minister. The second relates to the kind of president that is required to make such an arrangement work...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.