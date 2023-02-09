Report shows most strikes in 2022 were by state workers over pay

The local bourse was stronger on Thursday morning, with the global focus on the US Federal Reserve’s future policy moves
Rather than accuse business of moaning, the president should lend an ear and fix what scares off investors
However, fewer workers downed tools when compared with previous years
The DA will formulate a firm position on coalitions at its national conference in April
‘People should take a deep breath on this one before they declare victory because a month’s number looked good,’ says Jamie Dimon
The improvement in the Beti took place despite the grim economic context in January
Key blockages should be removed to repair its fading power of attraction
Tayyip Erdogan faces a challenging election as slow rescue efforts cause widespread anger. However, he could use the crisis to rally national support, strengthening his position
Laura Wolvaardt cracked a half-century as SA beat Pakistan by six wickets in their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up match at Boland Park.
Novelist Hanif Kureishi uses voice recognition technology to blog after becoming paralysed as a result of an injury
South Africans embarked on at least 86 protected and unprotected labour protest actions in 2022, most of which were from the public service sector over wage disputes.
This is according to a strike barometer by the Casual Workers Advice Office released this week, which found that 48 strikes were protected and 38 were wildcat actions.
The majority of strikes concerned wages and related issues, such as increases, unpaid wages, allowances, benefits and employer failure to abide by collective agreements on wage increases.
The second highest trigger — for 22% of strikes — was the demand for permanent employment, and for an end to labour broking.
Other reasons were health and safety problems at work, including complaints about short-staffing, dangerous work places and failure of employers to provide appropriate personal protective clothing.
A total of 26 of the 38 wildcat strikes occurred in the public sector. Seventeen of the 38 unprotected strikes were undertaken by non-unionised workers.
In 2022, the report said, 17 people were either “assassinated while organising a strike, shot dead by private security hired by bosses during a strike, shot and injured by police or private security, or beaten, petrol bombed or had their property damaged”.
A fatality they recorded was that of Benito Moses, who was shot allegedly by security guards during a violent strike by farmworkers in the Sundays River Valley, Eastern Cape, in April.
Twenty-two of the strikes took place at provincial level, 14 at local government level and 13 at national level. Strikes also occurred at the Agricultural Research Council and Onderstepoort Biological Products.
Most strikes occurred in Gauteng. The longest strike was by Giwusa-Fawu members against Clover, which went on for 180 days.
Fewer workers downed tools when compared with previous years.
The total number of strikes for the year continued a downward trend since the 165 strikes of 2018. There were 157 strikes in 2019 and 117 in 2020, said the report.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Report shows most strikes in 2022 were by state workers over pay
However, fewer workers downed tools when compared with previous years
South Africans embarked on at least 86 protected and unprotected labour protest actions in 2022, most of which were from the public service sector over wage disputes.
This is according to a strike barometer by the Casual Workers Advice Office released this week, which found that 48 strikes were protected and 38 were wildcat actions.
The majority of strikes concerned wages and related issues, such as increases, unpaid wages, allowances, benefits and employer failure to abide by collective agreements on wage increases.
The second highest trigger — for 22% of strikes — was the demand for permanent employment, and for an end to labour broking.
Other reasons were health and safety problems at work, including complaints about short-staffing, dangerous work places and failure of employers to provide appropriate personal protective clothing.
A total of 26 of the 38 wildcat strikes occurred in the public sector. Seventeen of the 38 unprotected strikes were undertaken by non-unionised workers.
In 2022, the report said, 17 people were either “assassinated while organising a strike, shot dead by private security hired by bosses during a strike, shot and injured by police or private security, or beaten, petrol bombed or had their property damaged”.
A fatality they recorded was that of Benito Moses, who was shot allegedly by security guards during a violent strike by farmworkers in the Sundays River Valley, Eastern Cape, in April.
Twenty-two of the strikes took place at provincial level, 14 at local government level and 13 at national level. Strikes also occurred at the Agricultural Research Council and Onderstepoort Biological Products.
Most strikes occurred in Gauteng. The longest strike was by Giwusa-Fawu members against Clover, which went on for 180 days.
Fewer workers downed tools when compared with previous years.
The total number of strikes for the year continued a downward trend since the 165 strikes of 2018. There were 157 strikes in 2019 and 117 in 2020, said the report.
TimesLIVE
Luthuli House ‘the original crime scene’, DA says at march over load-shedding
Modi government is afraid of debate on Adani, opposition parties say
Tens of thousands of Israelis protest for fifth week against justice reform plans
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
ANC did not call for a national shutdown, says Pule Mabe
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.